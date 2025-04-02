Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Evergy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

