Tradewinds LLC. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,345,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJH opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

