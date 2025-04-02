Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,762,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 12,595,565 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $11.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

