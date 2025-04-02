National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $80,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,435,314,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $218,918,000. Finally, Roberts Foundation acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

