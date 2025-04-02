Sportradar Group’s (SRAD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRAD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Sportradar Group stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.