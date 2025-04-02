Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,745,000 after buying an additional 99,737 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

