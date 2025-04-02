DKM Wealth Management Inc. Invests $558,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.27.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.