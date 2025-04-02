Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Invst LLC owned 4.31% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

