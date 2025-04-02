HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 25 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $440.63 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.45 and a twelve month high of $445.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.96 and its 200-day moving average is $403.98.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

