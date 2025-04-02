Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Decreases By 14.1%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 10,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.6 %

APTV stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,699. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.