Insider Selling: Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Sells 22,398 Shares of Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Free Report) insider Susan Forrester sold 22,398 shares of Data#3 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.50 ($4.71), for a total value of A$167,873.01 ($105,580.51).

Susan Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Susan Forrester sold 6,796 shares of Data#3 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.45 ($4.68), for a total transaction of A$50,596.22 ($31,821.52).

Data#3 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Data#3 Increases Dividend

About Data#3

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from Data#3’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Data#3’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

Data#3 Limited engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions and services in Australia, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public and private cloud, Azure, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, and systems management; and security solutions comprising data security and privacy, cloud security, identity and access management, infrastructure end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

