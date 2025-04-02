Hotel Stocks To Follow Now – March 30th

Booking, Keurig Dr Pepper, Hilton Worldwide, Carnival Co. &, Marriott International, Expedia Group, and Kraft Heinz are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or invest in hotels and related hospitality establishments. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the performance of the hospitality industry and are influenced by trends in tourism, economic cycles, and real estate market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $118.56 on Friday, hitting $4,634.24. 185,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,679. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,779.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,733.69. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,025,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,860. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.49. 1,942,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,288. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $193.86 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.94 and its 200-day moving average is $244.92.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $19.85. 18,849,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,164,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $7.44 on Friday, hitting $237.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $168.10. 1,807,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,252,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

