Insider Selling: Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Senior Officer Sells 2,376 Shares of Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.67, for a total value of C$251,075.48.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OLY stock opened at C$106.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.27. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$114.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.31.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$143.52 target price on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

