Promising Financial Stocks To Watch Now – March 30th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies that operate within the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, asset management firms, and other institutions that manage money and provide credit. These stocks represent ownership in companies that are essential to the flow of capital and economic stability, and they are often influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic cycles, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,387,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,881,418. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,975,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.55 and a 200 day moving average of $240.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $8.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $526.04. 5,316,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,216. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.92. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $537.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Recommended Stories