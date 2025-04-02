Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells C$370,591.65 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Kerry Hendrikx sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.06, for a total transaction of C$370,591.65.

TRI opened at C$249.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$247.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$204.57 and a 12 month high of C$260.45.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$270.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

