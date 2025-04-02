Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 30th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Constellation Energy, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production, exploration, refinement, and distribution of energy resources, including oil, natural gas, and renewable energy sources. These stocks can be volatile due to fluctuations in commodity prices, regulatory changes, and shifts in global energy demand, making them both opportunistic and risky investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.58 on Friday, hitting $263.55. The company had a trading volume of 123,100,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. The firm has a market cap of $847.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,361,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,371,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.25. The firm has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.66. 10,220,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.39. 5,570,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,957. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.76. 6,244,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,199. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $185.39.

