Samjo Management LLC Sells 43,175 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Samjo Management LLC lessened its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 975,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,175 shares during the quarter. PDF Solutions comprises about 10.0% of Samjo Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Samjo Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 161,306 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 924,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 658,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 94,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDFS opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $659.46 million, a PE ratio of 168.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PDFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDFS

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian purchased 34,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.