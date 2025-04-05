Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) is Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 519,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves comprises about 14.1% of Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $19,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 263,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 82,769 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 5,094 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $213,642.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,752.68. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,287 in the last ninety days. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.56. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

