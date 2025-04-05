Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

