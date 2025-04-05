Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 31.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Stock Performance
SCVL opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.35.
Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.
Shoe Carnival declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Shoe Carnival Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoe Carnival
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.