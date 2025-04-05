Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 31.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

SCVL opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

