Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

