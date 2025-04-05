4,637 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after buying an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,617,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

