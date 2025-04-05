Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

