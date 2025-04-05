Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,260 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $8,208,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 3,160.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia Trading Down 5.2 %

Bancolombia stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $3.8119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $15.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.07%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 241.90%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

