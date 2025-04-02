Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Decreased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 1.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,608 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

