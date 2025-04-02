Perritt Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 665,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

NYSE ASM opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.