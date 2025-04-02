iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,614,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $162,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SGOV opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
