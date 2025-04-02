Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,952 ($25.24) and last traded at GBX 1,975.32 ($25.54), with a volume of 4088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,005 ($25.92).

Herald Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,211.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,239.83. The company has a market cap of £993.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.96 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Herald had a net margin of 107.72% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Herald Investment Trust’s objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of technology and communications.

Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

