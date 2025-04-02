National Bank of Canada FI Has $59.61 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FirstService were worth $59,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

FirstService Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $197.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.23.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

