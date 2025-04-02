Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,733 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF makes up 1.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCA opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $403.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

