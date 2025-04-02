Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of CALF opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

