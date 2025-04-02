SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 915 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, OV Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,534 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $313.57 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

