Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 940.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 590,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $145,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 20,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $237.11 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.