Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after buying an additional 33,472,238 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,239 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

