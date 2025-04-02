Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Down 0.3 %

GH stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

