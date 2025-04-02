Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 6,427 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

