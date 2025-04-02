Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
SCRYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised Scor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.
Scor Stock Performance
About Scor
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
