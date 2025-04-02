OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $472.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

