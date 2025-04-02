OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 168,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $33.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0248 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

