Cynosure Group LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,791,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,723,000 after buying an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.86.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

