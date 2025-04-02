Blair William & Co. IL Sells 135 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $268.54 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.14 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

