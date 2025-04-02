Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 24,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 507,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,876. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 33,849,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,199,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.92. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

