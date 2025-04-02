SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.86, with a volume of 7836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.

SunOpta Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92. The company has a market cap of C$558.58 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

