Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Martinrea International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRETF opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

