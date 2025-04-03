Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 92,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 86,520 shares.The stock last traded at $56.43 and had previously closed at $56.78.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1323 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Reasons Why Halliburton is a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.