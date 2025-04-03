HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 64,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 106,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

