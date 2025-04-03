BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Up 24.4% in March

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BiomX from $2.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BiomX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHGE

BiomX Trading Up 27.6 %

BiomX Company Profile

Shares of PHGE opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.27. BiomX has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

(Get Free Report)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.