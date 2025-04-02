Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Decreases By 17.9%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 1,051,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.2 days.
Linamar Stock Up 0.5 %
LIMAF opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Linamar has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.
About Linamar
