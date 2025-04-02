Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (AESI, AEYE, AG, ALNY, AQMS, AQST, ARTL, BLRX, CLBT, CMPX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 2nd:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)

had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jones Trading.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $285.00.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $790.00 target price on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jones Trading.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $216.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

