Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (AESI, AEYE, AG, ALNY, AQMS, AQST, ARTL, BLRX, CLBT, CMPX)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 2nd:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jones Trading.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $285.00.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $790.00 target price on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jones Trading.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $216.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.