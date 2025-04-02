Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (AESI, AEYE, AG, ALNY, AQMS, AQST, ARTL, BLRX, CLBT, CMPX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 2nd:
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the stock.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jones Trading.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $440.00 price target on the stock.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $285.00.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $181.00 target price on the stock.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $790.00 target price on the stock.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jones Trading.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $216.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $250.00.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.