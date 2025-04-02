Top Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – March 30th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares in companies that research, develop, produce, and market medications and related healthcare products. These stocks offer investors an opportunity to benefit from advances in medical technology and drug discovery, though they also carry risks related to regulatory approvals, clinical trials, and competitive market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $820.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $844.31 and a 200-day moving average of $836.37. The stock has a market cap of $777.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,477,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,425. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.95. The firm has a market cap of $362.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,390,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,054,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Read More